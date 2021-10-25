CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amkor Technology: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
 6 days ago

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $180.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company...

MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
MarketWatch

Colgate-Palmolive share flat as better-than-expected earnings offset by worry about costs

Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares were flat in premarket trade Friday, after the company beat estimates for the third quarter but said it expects the "difficult cost environment" to continue for several quarters. The consumer goods company posted net income of $634 million, or 75 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $698 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 81 cents, ahead of the 80-cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $4.414 billion from $4.153 billion a year ago, also ahead of the $4.399 billion FactSet consensus. The company retained its leading...
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
The Hollywood Reporter

Charter Loses 121,000 Pay TV Subs, Broadband User Growth Slows

Cable operator Charter Communications, in which John Malone’s Liberty Broadband owns a big stake, lost more pay TV subscribers in the third quarter than in the year-ago period, while its broadband business grew more slowly. Charter lost 133,000 residential pay TV subscribers in the quarter, compared with a loss of 77,000 in the year-ago period. Including the addition of 12,000 small- and medium-size business clients, it lost 121,000 video customers in the third quarter after a year-ago loss of 75,000. The cable giant’s broadband Internet business was once again a key growth area, recording 243,000 residential Internet subscriber net additions, even though...
