CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Lightboxes

By George Martsoukos
Photo & Video Tuts+
 8 days ago

In this tutorial, we’ll build a fully functional responsive Bootstrap...

webdesign.tutsplus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Build a Responsive Bootstrap Lightbox Gallery

It’s time for another handy Bootstrap extension, folks! Today, we’ll build something that I’m sure many of you wish was integrated into Bootstrap by default. How many times have you needed to add a responsive lightbox gallery to a Bootstrap project? In such a situation you might have tried an external JavaScript plugin like PhotoSwipe. However, you can create a simple yet fully functional responsive lightbox gallery by taking advantage of existing Bootstrap components. This tutorial will show you how to achieve this with minimal effort.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Photo & Video Tuts+

15+ Best Figma Templates for Web Designers

If you’re looking to design stand-out websites for your clients, then you’re in luck! Read on for my pick of 15+ of the best (super varied) Figma templates for web designers, ranging from designs for activists, bankers, pet shops, and wedding planners. What is Figma?. Let’s start with the basics!...
INTERNET
Photo & Video Tuts+

20 Best Free FAQ Format Microsoft Word Templates to Download 2021/2022

A FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) is a print document or website page that helps provide basic information about a product or service. There are loads of benefits to having a FAQ document. Here are some top benefits:. It shows initiative. You've done some research and trying to help customers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Photo & Video Tuts+

Set Background Image for Your WordPress Website

Each image or video you use on your website defines your brand for your audience. So, background images on your website are important and you should design or choose them keeping in view you brand style and target audience. In this tutorial, you'll learn a number of ways to set...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Design
Photo & Video Tuts+

Beginner's Guide: How to Crop in Photoshop

Do you want to know how to crop in Photoshop? Today we’re going to learn everything about cropping in Photoshop, from how to crop a photo in Photoshop to how to crop a GIF in Photoshop!. If you are looking for a free crop Photoshop alternative, take a look at...
SOFTWARE
Photo & Video Tuts+

16 Best Free Information Technology IT Resume CV Templates to Download for 2021

To pursue a career in the IT world, you need to get your resume in shape. Here, we've collected some of the top information technology or IT resume and CV templates. When you’re looking for an information technology job, one thing is certain: you need to leave a great impression on the recruiting manager. That starts with a great-looking IT professional resume that not only looks professional but also shares all the relevant information.
COMPUTERS
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Mix Real Characters Into 2D Animation With Cartoon Animator and After Effects

This sponsored post features a product relevant to our readers while meeting our editorial guidelines for being objective and educational. Combining real-world video with 2D animations and cartoon backgrounds is a blending of styles that can make your project stand out. With the help of Cartoon Animator, importing your video into 2D animated backgrounds couldn't be easier!
COMPUTERS
Photo & Video Tuts+

8 Best WooCommerce Subscription Plugins

Do you want to create a subscription website? Subscription websites are a great source of recurring income. WooCommerce subscription plugins on CodeCanyon and Envato Elements convert your WooCommerce store into a subscription website. Think of subscriptions as agreements in which a customer pays a recurring amount to access a product...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
Photo & Video Tuts+

WooCommerce vs Shopify: Which One is Right for You?

In one of our previous posts, we compared WordPress and Shopify to help you figure out which might be better choice for you to set up your own online store. We separately covered different factors like cost, extensibility, support and customization etc. to see how both these platforms stacked against each other.
INTERNET
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING
The Verge

Android 101: how to free up space on your phone

It can happen all too easily, especially if you’ve got an Android phone with less than 128GB of storage: one day, you try to install a cool new game or an intriguing new app, and you can’t. You’ve run out of space. Don’t panic. If you’re not ready to buy...
CELL PHONES
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

iOS 15 settings you need to turn off now to save money

Apple wants your iPhone to be connected 24/7, and it has put a whole bunch of features into iOS that do that. Problem with this is, these settings can put a serious dent in your cellular data plan, which either means that you end up being kicked to a lower-speed tier by your provider, or you pay extra fees.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy