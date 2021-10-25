Vermont Commons School’s encounter week reunites students with local and regional communities
REUNITES STUDENTS WITH LOCAL AND REGIONAL COMMUNITIES. VCS’s signature program successfully resumes after hiatus necessitated by Covid. South Burlington, VT — After 18 difficult months, Vermont Commons School joyfully resumed its unique and much-missed Encounter Week Program, an experiential learning and service program that offers students, teachers, and staff unparalleled opportunities...vtdigger.org
Comments / 0