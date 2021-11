A new study indicates that the two-dose immunization schedule for COVID-19 mRNA vaccines ultimately stimulates comparable antibody responses in pregnant, lactating, and nonpregnant women of reproductive age, but key antibody functions kick in more slowly in pregnant and lactating women following the first dose. The research, which was led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and is published in Science Translational Medicine, points to the importance of following the recommended timelines for first and second dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in pregnant and lactating women to ensure full immunity.

