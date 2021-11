Religion is far from the most common thing for celebrities to speak about when they're promoting their movies, TV shows, or music, but in some cases, stars have opened up about their religious pasts and presents. Sometimes, this is to share how their faith has helped them in hard times or in their career. Sometimes, it's to reveal harrowing situations from their childhood and the way they were raised. The 14 celebrities below have all been involved in religions that could be considered controversial, whether that's because their church has been questioned for the way it's run or because they were part of a literal cult.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO