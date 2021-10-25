‘The Good Doctor’ Is Losing Another Doctor in Season 5

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re coming into this article eager to learn more about the future, we’re happy to help!. Also, we’d understand if there is a little bit confusion as to whether or not a new episode is airing tonight. After all, the show was off last week — but we’re pleased to say that it’s about to come roaring back! There is a big episode tonight entitled “Rationality,” and this is one that could present a major challenge for Dr. Shaun Murphy. What is Shaun Murphy going to do when a patient’s father gets in the way of what he wants to do? He’s finding himself up against the wall thanks to part to Salen Morrison’s extensive list of “rules” that everyone needs to follow. Ultimately, he’s starting to feel like these are getting in the way.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO