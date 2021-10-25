CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Good Doctor’ Is Losing Another Doctor in Season 5

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Doctor fans have barely gotten to know the doctor saying goodbye next. The ABC medical drama is going to be saying goodbye to Osvaldo Benavides, who plays Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, TVLine reports. No details have been revealed about how or when, though this news comes the day that...

