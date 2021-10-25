DAR welcomes newest member

The Davey Jackson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has two essay contests in line with the national DAR’s introduction of the contests in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the founding of our nation. For high school aged students, the topic of “Patriots of the American Revolution” asks students to select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how he or she influenced the course of the revolution and contributed to the founding of the USA. For the children in fifth through eighth grade, the topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The essays will be judged for historical accuracy, adherence to the topic, organization of the materials, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation and neatness. For both contests, all entrants will receive a certificate. A single winner will be selected by the Davey Jackson Chapter and will receive a medal and monetary award. The chapter winner will then advance to the Wyoming state level competition.

JACKSON, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO