CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Bank of America Accused of Violating Elder Abuse Law for Facilitating Suspicious Account Activity Despite Fraud Policies

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank of America and its Merrill subsidiary were sued Friday in California Central District Court over alleged violations of the Elder Abuse and Dependent Adult Civil Protection Act. The court...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelandonline.com

Insurance office employee accused of fraud

WELLS — An insurance office employee in Wells allegedly pocketed payments from customers who were never issued insurance policies. Jackie Jo Wetzel, 53, was charged with felony counts of insurance fraud, theft and forgery Thursday in Faribault County District Court. Wetzel was the office manager for a Farmers Insurance Agency,...
WELLS, MN
mainebiz.biz

Former BIW employee sentenced, fined for workers' comp fraud

A former employee of Bath Iron Works was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation for filing a false document in relation to a workers' compensation claim, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced. The defendant, 63-year-old Michael Collins of Scarborough, pleaded guilty to the charge in June. Besides the...
BATH, ME
Law.com

Fisher & Phillips Defending South Florida Company From Racial Discrimination Allegations

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Cathy M. Stutin and Garrett S. Kamen of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in to represent Southern Chute Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of Walter Stanley. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 0:21-cv-61930, Stanley v. Southern Chute, Inc.
BUSINESS
ourquadcities.com

Indictment accuses suspect of bank, wire fraud in COVID-19 funds scheme

The indictment of a 64-year-old Saint Augustine, Ill., man for allegedly committing one count of bank fraud and two counts of wire fraud was unsealed Friday. The indictment for Michael L. Patch was unsealed during Patch’s initial appearance in federal court in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, according to a news release from the U. S. Attorney’s Office – Central District of Illinois.
FARMINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Civil Protection#The Elder#Merrill
Law.com

Manhattan Lawyer Suspended After Ignoring Subpoena Related to Grievance Committee Testimony

A Manhattan attorney who focuses on immigration and personal injury cases Thursday was suspended from practicing law, pending possible further action, after he failed for almost nine months to submit requested documents to support claims he made under oath to an attorney grievance committee that is investigating him, according to an appellate court decision suspending him.
IMMIGRATION
Law.com

Cyber Security Company NortonLifeLock's Bid to Acquire Avast Sparks Securities Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. NortonLifeLock, a cybersecurity software and services company, and company executives were hit with a securities lawsuit regarding its attempt to acquire software company Avast Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Grabar Law Office and C.O. Law on behalf of Leo Shumacher, a stockholder of defendant who alleges that NortonLifeLock’s proxy statement concerning the acquisition are false and misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-04741, Shumacher v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over Broken Bicycle Seat Removed to Fed Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against bicycle maker Kent International to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Schiffman Firm on behalf of Janet Thomas and Lawrence Thomas. The case is 2:21-cv-01554, Thomas et al v. Kent International, Inc.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Alleging Carnival Refusing to Pay $315K Arbitration Award, South Florida Firm Seeks Court Order

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman filed a motion to confirm an arbitration award naming international cruise line Carnival Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The motion was brought on behalf of former Carnival employee Stanko Mirkovich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23813, Mirkovich v. Carnival Corporation.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

$28M US Financial Life Class Action Settlement Includes $4.5M for the Lawyers

A federal judge in Ohio has signed off on a $28 million settlement for a class action lawsuit against US Financial Life Insurance Co. The agreement resolves claims the company improperly increased policyholders’ charges. U.S. District Judge Matthew McFarland of the the Southern District of Ohio approved the deal during a public hearing Monday.
LAW
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh and his son accused of selling off assets to hide their millions from lawsuits

Alex Murdaugh and his surviving son Buster have been accused of selling off assets to hide their millions from the sons of their dead housekeeper, the family of a boat crash victim and a survivor of the crash.New court documents, filed last week by attorneys in three civil lawsuits brought against Mr Murdaugh, claim the powerful South Carolina attorney is moving money between different accounts and selling off property, stocks and a $115,000 boat through his son.Mr Murdaugh turned all his affairs over to his son Buster in September, according to the documents. The documents claim that, since then,...
LAW
CBS DFW

Nigerian National Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti Guilty Of Elder Fraud Related Violations

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Nigerian national Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, 24, pleaded guilty to false use of a passport and attempted bank fraud today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly Priest Johnson. According to information presented in court, Adereti knowingly used a false passport in an attempt to open a bank account for the purpose of furthering fraud schemes and engaging in money mule activity. “A significant danger of document fraud is that it helps fraudsters move their ill-gotten gains through the US bank system by concealing it in legitimate-looking bank accounts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei, adding, “this not only affects our banks but also the individual victims whose identities were used to open the accounts. Thanks to astute bank employees and the quick work of law enforcement, this defendant was prevented from further fraud against innocent victims.” The case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Small Business Administration-Office of Inspector General, and with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
PLANO, TX
Law.com

Loan Borrowers Claim Wells Fargo Software Caused Them to Lose Their Homes in Class Action Complaint

Wells Fargo was hit with a class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Kurt L. Hudson, alleges that software created by defendant and its vendor caused numerous people to lose their homes when calculating loan eligibility under the Home Affordable Modification Program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:21-cv-08296, Hudson v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.
LAW
Law.com

McDonald's Hit With ADA Lawsuit Over Alleged Harassment, Videotaping of Employee

McDonald’s was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The lawsuit was brought by Gibbel Kraybill & Hess on behalf of Mitchael Bosley, who also claims gender discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-04616, Bosley v. Rawden Joint Ventures Corporation, d/b/a McDonald’s et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Consumer Takes Credit-Reporting Agencies to Court Over Allegedly Inaccurate Reports

Equifax, TransUnion, Experian and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Connecticut District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was brought by the Law Offices of Kathryn R. Sylvester on behalf of consumer Jennifer Gonzalez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. Gonzalez alleges...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy