CIO Leadership Live with John Wilson, VP, CIO & CSO at MITRE

The increasingly strategic and evolutionary role played by the CIO and the IT organization in higher education is a catalyst for institutional digital transformation. As colleges and universities made pivot after pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were also building the kinds of institutional competencies necessary for digital transformation (Dx). The pandemic required institutional leaders to respond to students' quickly shifting needs with agility and flexibility, to use strategic leadership to guide their institutions through disruptive changes, and to prioritize tight resources by focusing more closely than ever on advancing their institutional strategies. These pandemic outcomes of greater responsiveness, stronger strategic leadership, and increased alignment with institutional strategy happen to closely match the competencies that contribute to a successful digital transformation. The CIO can play a critical role in future Dx efforts by taking advantage of these newfound characteristics.

14 DAYS AGO