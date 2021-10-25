Woman who took down Virginia Beach’s voting system launches petition to recall mayor — and she plans to run

Latasha Holloway says she's launching a campaign to oust Mayor Bobby Dyer. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

After winning a lawsuit against the city for its voting system , which a judge deemed discriminatory, Latasha Holloway’s not done seeking change in Virginia Beach. On Monday, she announced that she’s launching a campaign to oust Mayor Bobby Dyer.

Holloway, who plans to run for mayor next year, is collecting petition signatures to recall Dyer before his term is up.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back” for Holloway, was what she describes as Dyer’s failure to address the death of Deshayla Harris, who died last March at the Oceanfront, according to a press release. Police have said that Harris was struck by a stray bullet during a night of chaotic violence in which multiple people were shot.

Holloway is also upset with the city’s “mishandling” of Donovon Lynch’s body — the other person killed the same night as Harris, according to the press release. Lynch, who was shot to death by a Virginia Beach police officer, was Pharrell Williams’ 25-year-old cousin. Williams also has expressed disappointment in the city’s leadership in the aftermath of his cousin’s death.

Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

Dyer heard about the Holloway’s petition Monday morning.

“I’m proud of my accomplishments,” Dyer said. “People took a chance on me in 2018, and I was very successful in reelection in 2020.”

Dyer said he doesn’t see a problem with Holloway filing the petition.

“We want people to be involved in their government,” the mayor said.

He added, “It’s easy to lead when times are good, but when times are challenging, it really takes a leader to step to the plate and have a steady hand on the tiller.”

Holloway is seeking Dyer’s recall based on “activities which have severely eroded Mayor Dyer’s ability to lead and to represent the City of Virginia Beach, with credibility, honor and respect,” she said in the press release.

Holloway is the driving force behind the effort that’s changing how city leaders are elected. She filed the federal lawsuit in 2017. In March, a judge sided with her and struck down Virginia Beach’s current voting system.

The voting system required candidates to live in the district, but voters across the entire city could vote in every council race. The judge said it diluted the votes of Black, Hispanic and Asian residents.

The city is appealing the district court’s decision. However, even if the appeal is successful, the election system still must be reworked because of recent changes in state law.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com