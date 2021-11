Blake Wheeler has practiced three straight days since coming out of the NHL's COVID protocol. Now it's not 100 per cent set in stone that the Jets captain will play tonight against the San Jose Sharks but Paul Maurice did say on Saturday that he expects Wheeler to play. Since the top two lines are playing so well right now, Wheeler will be on the right side of Adam Lowry and Kristian Vesalainen. That's a lot of size on the that trio with all of them coming in at least 6-3 and 207 pounds. Wheeler has 23 points (7G 16A) in 26 career games against the Sharks. If Wheeler doesn't play, it will be the same lineup as Thursday in LA except Connor Hellebuyck getting the start in goal.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO