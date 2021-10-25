CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

'He's a big impact player offensively': Welcome back, John Klingberg

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio -- John Klingberg is one of the Stars' most important players. His impact this year is even bigger, as he and new defensemen Ryan Suter try to build chemistry on a defensive pair that's expected to be huge in helping Dallas control the puck. So, when Klingberg was hurt...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

John Klingberg Likely Asking for More Than Dallas Stars Can Afford

During the 32 Thoughts segment of the Sportsnet broadcast on Saturday night, Jeff Marek offered an update on the contract negotiations between the Dallas Stars and defenseman John Klingberg. After a summer where some big-minute defensemen got big money from their clubs, Klingberg is among the next in line to get a big pay day. The question Marek was trying to answer was how much Klingberg was asking for.
NHL
Dallas News

Stars’ John Klingberg, Blake Comeau and Jason Robertson will not play vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg and forwards Blake Comeau and Jason Robertson will not play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Klingberg will miss his third game since suffering a lower-body injury in New York on Thursday. It occurred on a first-period hit by Chris Kreider as Klingberg’s left leg was caught under Alexis Lafreniere. Bowness said Klingberg has not skated yet.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Latest On John Klingberg Extension Talks

John Klingberg is facing down quite the predicament this season. Playing on an expiring contract – a contract that has made him a bargain for the Dallas Stars for many years – Klingberg is planning his future. The talented defenseman has watched a number of defensemen, unrestricted and restricted free agents alike, sign massive, long-term extensions over the past few months. Unsurprisingly, Klingberg has expressed his interest in joining this group with his next deal. Klingberg, 29, would be one of, if not the top defender on the open market if he makes it there this summer and could command such a contract. Yet, Klingberg has also been adamant about his desire to stay in Dallas. The Stars just gave fellow rearguard Miro Heiskanen an eight-year, $67.6MM extension and have both Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter signed for three more years beyond 2021-22 at substantial cap numbers. Can Klingberg land the deal he wants in Dallas?
NHL
NHL

John Klingberg's return to the lineup could be as soon as Monday

Rick Bowness said recently that he always has a Plan B lineup in his pocket in case his original lines aren't working in a game. Heading into Monday's game at Columbus, he said he'd prefer not to allow himself that option. "I want to go into [Monday] night without options,"...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Pro Hockey Rumors

John Klingberg wants to stay with Stars, but will he?

John Klingberg is facing down quite the predicament this season. Playing on an expiring contract – one that has made him a bargain for the Dallas Stars for many years – Klingberg is planning his future. The talented defenseman has watched a number of defensemen, unrestricted and restricted free agents alike, sign massive, long-term extensions over the past few months. Unsurprisingly, Klingberg has expressed his interest in joining this group with his next deal. Klingberg, 29, would be one of, if not the top defender on the open market if he makes it there this summer and could command such a contract. Yet, Klingberg has also been adamant about his desire to stay in Dallas. The Stars just gave fellow rearguard Miro Heiskanen an eight-year, $67.6 million extension and have both Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter signed for three more years beyond 2021-22 at substantial cap numbers. Can Klingberg land the deal he wants in Dallas?
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Esa Lindell
Person
Anton Khudobin
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Blake Comeau
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
John Klingberg
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Blidh, Moore draw in

You’d expect a few lineup changes after a 6-3 loss, and the Bruins confirmed today that tonight’s lineup will look a little different. Nick Foligno won’t play. Anton Blidh will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, with Tomas Nosek moving up to the third. Connor Clifton will be...
NHL
wmleader.com

Quenneville reaction; Cheveldayoff meeting moved to Friday

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#The Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL

WELCOME BACK!

There's plenty of history in this old barn. It's been home to some of the game's greatest players, countless victories, unforgettable moments, milestones, and Cup runs, too. But of the 42 home-openers ever to be played under the iconic paraboloid, this one stands alone. Welcome home, Flames fans. "It was...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Ducks Recall Carrick, Place Silfverberg in COVID-19 Protocol

The Ducks have recalled center Sam Carrick from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, right wing Jakob Silfveberg has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and left wing Rickard Rakell is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Carrick, 29 (2/4/92),...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy