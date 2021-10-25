Jon Jones: Bio, Net Worth and Career Highlights

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.

UFC ・ 18 DAYS AGO