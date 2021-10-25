CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Jon Jones: Bio, Net Worth and Career Highlights

By John
scrapdigest.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article6 ft 4 in (1.93 m) / 205 lb (93 kg; 14 st 9 lb) / Light-heavyweight. Without a doubt the greatest talent in MMA history, Jon Jones is considered by many to have the best resume in terms of guys beaten. Not only that but Jones was also the youngest...

www.scrapdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Brandon Vera
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Lyoto Machida
Person
Rashad Evans
Person
Alexander Gustafsson
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Stefan Struve
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Ryan Bader
ClutchPoints

Joanna Jedrzejczyk gives an update on her fighting future in the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been on a long hiatus from fighting. She last competed in March 2020 in a Fight of the Year contender against then-champion Zhang Weili. She has been off for 19 months and there has been plenty of frustration and speculation surrounding the former champion. She was even removed from the UFC rankings this week.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#Dui#Combat#Height Weight Division#Social Media#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Kayla Harrison vs. Taylor Guardado, more face off at 2021 PFL Championship weigh-ins

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Kayla Harrison might have completed her final PFL staredown. The two-time Olympic judo gold medalist and 2019 PFL champion squared off for the last time against her opponent Taylor Guardado following Tuesday’s weigh-ins for 2021 PFL Championship. The two competitor are set to meet in the main event of Wednesday’s 2021 PFL Championship. They fight for the women’s lightweight title along with the $1 million prize.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Nate Diaz UFC return confirmed by Dana White

UFC veteran Nate Diaz finally gets a nod from Dana White as he eyes another sensational MMA return. After almost two years of inactivity, Nate Diaz made his UFC comeback in June only to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. It was the former UFC...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Islam Makhachev to “call out Dana White” with win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov told Islam Makhachev to “call out Dana White” with a win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267. Nurmagomedov is the former UFC lightweight champion, but he vacated his belt earlier this year after officially announcing his retirement from MMA. With Nurmagomedov now on the sidelines, there have been many analysts who have said that Makhachev is the next lightweight champion. He has a fighting style that is similar to Nurmagomedov and so far in the UFC, he has been extremely dominant with a 9-1 record including an eight-fight win streak at the moment. On Saturday at UFC 267, Makhachev will look to defeat Hooker.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy