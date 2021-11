For us grown-up American Girl doll fans, it's easy to remember the excitement of receiving your very first doll — it was bliss! And now, we can relive that joy all over again thanks to Stoney Clover Lane's latest collaboration with American Girl. The limited-edition collection of travel accessories consists of all sorts of bags to make your next trip easy and stylish. The nostalgic collection was made to honor American Girl's most historical characters: Felicity, Kirsten, Samantha, Addy, Josefina, and Molly, and includes brand new scalloped gold letters and American Girl-themed patches. Reconnect with your favorite childhood toy in a new way with the assortment of goods ahead.

