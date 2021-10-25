CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden doubles down on climate, spending goals ahead of COP

eenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden doubled down on his spending and climate agenda today, saying he was confident lawmakers on Capitol Hill would move forward with two pieces of major legislation. “These bills are going to change the lives of hundreds of millions of people across the country for better and for...

www.eenews.net

Washington Post

Joe Manchin may soon do us all a little-noticed favor

Until now, the story has been that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has been the executioner of President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, bringing his ax down on one liberal priority after another. He helped kill climate change provisions, paid leave and the billionaire tax, at a minimum. Opinions to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
The Guardian

Joe Manchin single-handedly denied US families paid leave. That’s just cruel

Americans will remain some of the last people on the planet to have no right to paid leave when they have children, and for that, you can thank Joe Manchin. Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, tanked the paid leave portion of an increasingly narrow domestic policy package. Manchin had already gotten Democrats to make what was once a sweeping and ambitious bill smaller and less effectual. Even though the Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House, and are not expected to maintain control of Congress after this year’s midterm elections, they still can’t get it together to deliver what the American people put them in office to do. And that’s because of Manchin, as well as his fellow centrist holdout, Kyrsten Sinema.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
POLITICO

The activists outside Joe Manchin’s houseboat

On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, we take you alongside the activists rowing outside Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat — and inside the halls of the Capitol — to talk about whether the demonstrations are having any real impact on the Democrats’ reconciliation bill.
Colorado Newsline

What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in—and out—of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
U.S. POLITICS

Community Policy