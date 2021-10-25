Report: Davante Adams will not clear COVID protocols, out for Thursday’s game

THURSDAY 10/28/2021 11:20 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will reportedly be without Davante Adams for Thursday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams will not clear COVID-19 protocols and is out for Thursday’s game.

Adams will not be the only team member missing the game, as Joe Barry is also out due to COVID . Adam Lazard is also out for the game, so the Packers are missing two of their top wide receivers.

MONDAY 10/25/2021 3:13 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have placed their star wide receiver, Davante Adams, on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons. This is coming just hours after the Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry tested positive for COVID-19. The team issued a press release following the transaction.

To be able to play in Thursday’s game, Adams’ must test negative two days in a row. It is unclear if he has tested positive or is just a close contact.

