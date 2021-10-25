CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trojans Player Says Mike Tomlin Could Be a Top Target For USC Job

By Wil Leitner
 6 days ago
Dan Patrick: “Are you being included in conversations as a sounding board of who should be USC’s next head coach?”. Carson Palmer: “I’ve been talking to a bunch of folks and giving input here and there. I’ve been as involved as they’ll let me be.”. DP: “Is James Franklin...

