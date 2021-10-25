CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPMG U.S. announces compensation and benefits enhancements

By Sean McCabe
accountingtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Four firm KPMG announced a string of changes across its employee compensation and benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and sudden remote work changes brought on by the last year-plus. KPMG U.S. chair and CEO Paul Knopp announced the changes in a LinkedIn post Monday, saying the updates...

www.accountingtoday.com

Related
accountingtoday.com

Becker aims to improve CPA pipeline

Becker Professional Education is hoping to expand the number of accountants and CPA Exam takers as the profession has suffered a decline in recent years. The company, which provides CPA Exam training materials and continuing professional education courses, is trying to reverse recent declines in CPA numbers and bring more young people into the profession. An AICPA trends report from 2019 based on 2018 data showed a 7% decline in first-time CPA Exam candidates since 2017. The number of CPA Exam candidates who passed the fourth section of the exam decreased 6% between 2017 and 2018.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

FASB updates accounting for acquired business revenue contracts

The Financial Accounting Standards Board released an accounting standards update Thursday, with guidance on accounting for revenue contracts with customers acquired in a business combination. The update aims to reduce the differences in the way companies account for the assets and liabilities they end up with when they acquire another...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
benefitspro.com

5 low cost ways to enhance health benefits for 2022

Health benefit costs are set to go up again next year due to inflation, rising health care consumption post-2020, and the high cost to retain physicians and nurses in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, among other factors. Benefit advisors, employers, and carriers need smart strategies to continue delivering valuable health benefits to help retain workers while also protecting the bottom line.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

OpenExchange Announces Intent to Acquire Veracast, Further Enhancing Virtual Event Product Offering

The combination will provide customers with best-in-class products, strengthening OpenExchange’s position as a leader in virtual communications solutions. OpenExchange Inc., a leading provider of video-enabled virtual event solutions, announced its intent to acquire Veracast Communications, Inc., which delivers webcast and live streaming solutions to the financial services, biotech, and legal industries. Veracast’s complementary product offerings for webcasting and live streaming combined with OpenExchange’s existing video conference solutions, and its ability to provide concierge managed services, will create an increasingly robust product offering.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Clio Announces New Product Enhancements and Investments for a Changed Legal Landscape

Clio’s commitment to client-centered technology illustrates a permanent change in client expectations and the need for lawyers to deliver cloud-based, frictionless experiences. Clio, the world’s leading provider of cloud-based legal technology, revealed a robust set of product enhancements and a new equity investment fund to prepare legal professionals to meet...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

RKL merges in Stoudt Associates

RKL LLP, a Top 100 Firm, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley region by adding Stoudt Associates, based in Allentown, effective Nov. 1. As a result of the deal, Michael Stoudt and 10 professionals from his firm will join RKL’s 506 team members, who serve clients in all 50 states. Stoudt will become a partner in RKL’s Small Business Services Group and lead the firm’s operations in the Lehigh Valley. He has over three decades of experience in public accounting and finance. His other team members will bring their own decades of experience providing tax, accounting and consulting services to construction, real estate, retail and professional services businesses in the Lehigh Valley.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

KPMG and Quantexa announce fraud prevention collaboration

Canada-based accounting company KPMG has partnered with UK-based fraud prevention company Quantexa to help organisations in the UK defend against fraud, money laundering, and illicit finance. KPMG will deliver Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) software to enable clients to make use of their data assets to combat against international financial...
ECONOMY
mckenziebanner.com

Social Security Announces 5.9 Percent Benefit Increase for 2022

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, the Social Security Administration announced today. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Medallia Recognized with 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation, and Best Company Perks + Benefits

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced recognition from the 2021 Comparably Awards for Best Company Happiness, Best Company Compensation, and Best Company Perks + Benefits. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO at Theorem. “Our company is brimming with smart,...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Arabesque and Glass Lewis Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Sustainability Insights For Investors and Corporates

The partnership will see Arabesque provide company ESG profiles for Glass Lewis' Proxy Paper research reports, enabling clients to gain the latest ESG data and insights on over 8,000 companies worldwide, and access to climate and regulatory data solutions. Using big data and a quantitative, algorithmic approach, Arabesque's capabilities draw on more than four million ESG data points daily from over 30,000 sources for performance metrics on sustainability, including corporate net-zero alignment.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Mediafly Announces Integrations With Slack And Gong, Further Enhances Digital Selling Experience

Leading sales enablement technology provider adds two new integrations for hybrid selling success. Mediafly, a leading sales enablement technology provider dedicated to interactive presentations, content management, and value-based marketing and selling experiences, announced integrations with Slack, the leading channel-based messaging platform, and Gong, a market leader in conversation intelligence. In...
SOFTWARE
chiefexecutive.net

KPMG CEO Knopp: ‘CEO’ Will Soon Be Synonymous With ‘ESG’

Conversations among corporate executives are changing. When I talk to other CEOs, we still discuss the digital transformation of their businesses and how to meet the needs of their stakeholders amid economic uncertainty, but there is a new focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs. Instead of discussing ideas for the future, C-suite executives around the country are hitting the accelerate button now, and there’s no sign of slowing down.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Compensation

Nuvance Health reported a net loss of over $130 million last fiscal year while President and CEO John Murphy, MD, took home $12.8 million in fringe benefits, the News-Times reported Oct. 21. The seven-hospital system based between Connecticut and New York grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, losing $300 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Supply Chain Issues Cost Apple $6 Billion, CEO Tim Cook Says

Apple reported strong fourth quarter earnings, but sales fell below expectations. CEO Tim Cook said chip shortages and manufacturing delays cost the company $6 billion. The issues have led to the newly-launched iPhone 13 Pro being in short supply around the world, as well as to back orders for Apple's new Macbook Pro. Exponential Investment Partners Managing Partner Kevin Riley joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
oswegocountybusiness.com

Novelis Announces Nearly $130 Million Investment to Enhance Oswego Operations and Meet Growing Demand for Aluminum

Novelis Inc., the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced plans to invest approximately $130 million to upgrade its operations in Oswego, NY, to meet growing customer demand for sustainable, aluminum flat rolled products. The project enables Novelis to increase hot mill capacity by 124,000 metric tons at the plant, which serves the Can, Automotive and Specialty Products markets, as well as enhance finishing capabilities for automotive sheet.
OSWEGO, NY
accountingtoday.com

NYSSCPA president aims for greater diversity in accounting

Rumbi Bwerinofa-Petrozzello, president of the New York State Society of CPAs, is hoping to make accounting a more diverse profession, as the first woman of color to hold the position in the NYSSCPA’s nearly 125-year history. She is senior director of consulting at Seramount, a data-driven strategic professional services firm...
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

2022 dates, location announced for Scaling New Heights

Woodard Events announced that next year’s Scaling New Heights conference will be held June 19-22, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. SNH is one of the leading accounting technology conferences in the country, as well as one of the largest gatherings of QuickBooks Pro Advisors. The theme of next year’s event is “Thrive,” and it is expected to include a keynote by investor and entrepreneur Kim Perrell.
ORLANDO, FL
accountingtoday.com

Private cos. still playing catchup on lease accounting

The majority of private companies have yet to implement the new lease accounting standard entirely, even though the effective date is fast approaching. Three-quarters (75%) of privately held companies surveyed this spring by Visual Lease, a lease accounting software company, were not yet fully compliant with the standard, which is set to take effect on Dec. 15 after multiple delays. While 40% of the 500 senior finance and accounting professionals polled said they’re more than halfway there, 30% admitted they’re less than halfway to full compliance, and 5% hadn’t yet begun when they were surveyed in late May through early June. On the positive side, 25% of the respondents said they’re fully compliant. Public companies have been required to implement the standard since 2019. They weren’t able to benefit from the delay last year due to the pandemic, nor from an earlier delay, granted by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to give private companies more time to make the switch. The leases standard, also known as ASC 842 for its place in FASB’s Accounting Standards Codification, would put operating leases on the balance sheet for the first time at many companies.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BCBSIL Introduces Enhanced Benefits Package and Geographical Expansion as Part of 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) today announced new choices in health plans for the Medicare-eligible population, building on the company's commitment to increasing access to quality, affordable care for all Illinoisans in 2022. The new plan offerings include the Open Access...
ECONOMY

