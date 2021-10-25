CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kanoa stunt won’t happen again’

By Ferdie De La Torre
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CNMI COVID-19 Task Force is finalizing its report on the incident involving a man who fled quarantine at Kanoa Resort last Oct. 17, with task force chair Warren Villagomez assuring in a radio news briefing last Friday that the incident won’t happen again. Speaking at the same news...

Saipan Tribune

‘Possibility of community spread not a big surprise’

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña assured that the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols are working and the CNMI’s health leaders acknowledge that a risk of spread will always exist as the CHCC and the COVID-19 Task Force continue to work to protect the community from COVID-19. “We knew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

21 cases over the weekend

Between Oct. 28 and 29, the CNMI’s tally of positive COVID-19 infections went from 291 to 312 as of Saturday—a jump of 21 new cases. This was a departure from the usual, when the CNMI would see just one or two new cases every week, all of them from new arrivals from Guam. The new cases also broke the CNMI’s 217-day streak of zero community transmissions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: Free COVID-19 testing at Kanoa Resort on Sunday

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. will be offering free surveillance testing at Kanoa Resort on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1pm to 4pm. All interested individuals must register at https://covidtesting.chcc.health. WALK-INS ARE NOT ACCEPTED. Bring a photo ID. This test is not recommended for travel purposes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

13 community cases ID’d

A total of 13 individuals have now been confirmed positive for COVID-19 since Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, bringing the CNMI total to 304 cases since March 28, 2020. The first three individuals were identified via routine testing and the others were identified and confirmed via contact tracing. According to a...
EDUCATION
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: All CNMI schools, colleges closed for 10 days

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has directed the closure of all public and private schools and colleges in the Commonwealth for the next 10 days in the wake of the confirmation of three COVID-19 cases that were detected in the community. Counting from today, Oct. 29, 2021, the 10th day will fall on Nov. 7, 2021, a Sunday.
COLLEGES
Saipan Tribune

BREAKING NEWS: 4 new positive cases ID’d

In addition to the three cases announced earlier, four more individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 298 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified and confirmed via surveillance testing on Oct. 28, 2021, according to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. news release...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Saipan Tribune

Increased benefits for NAP recipients beginning Nov. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service and the CNMI have signed a memorandum of understanding that will grant $30 million for the CNMI Nutrition Assistance Program and will increase benefit amounts for NAP recipients, expand eligibility, and create a contingency reserve fund for the CNMI, effective Nov. 1, 2021.
POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

‘Shutting down schools is prudent thing to do’

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres explained Friday that his decision to shut down classes in the CNMI is not just the right thing to do but is also the prudent thing to do, considering that contact tracing is still ongoing as a result of the COVID-19 community transmission. Speaking at his...
EDUCATION
Saipan Tribune

CHCC transitioning to managing Medical Referral

Eight years since the Medical Referral Program was placed under the Office of the Governor, the program is going back to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., according to CHCC chief executive officer Esther L. Muña. Speaking during a radio news briefing last Friday, Muña said that CHCC is now transitioning to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Saipan Tribune

UN-acceptable!

We are fighting a worldwide pandemic amid lies and misinformation. The United Nations has done little if anything to help the situation as millions of citizens around the globe try to decide whether or not to get vaccinated and wear a mask in crowded areas (sports, supermarkets, nightclubs, etc.). The pandemic has taken its toll on the labor market, transportation, entertainment and shipping. I suggest a sit-down with leaders of nations both large and small as soon as possible to separate truth from lies and thus come to an agreement to restore some degree of normalcy. Currently, it is what it is, namely UN-acceptable! We need worldwide leadership to rescue our global ship of state. We can do it!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Saipan Tribune

CNMI’s total population down 12.2%, says US Census

The CNMI’s total population went down from 53,883 in 2010 to 47,329 as of April 1, 2020, which is 6,554 fewer people or a 12.2% drop, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Census results for the Commonwealth that was released last weekend. The last Census release, which provides the...
POLITICS
theeastcountygazette.com

Strict U.S. Vaccine Rules to Implement on November 8

As of November 8, new rules will apply to foreign nationals entering the United States. “The Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions,” AFAR noted. Biden concluded, “to adopt an air travel policy...
U.S. POLITICS
Saipan Tribune

House overrides Torres’ veto of feasibility study on casino gaming

The House of Representatives overrode Friday Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ veto of a provision in the budget bill that would require the conduct of a feasibility study on casino gaming, but failed to muster enough votes to override a veto that would prohibit taxpayers from footing the utility bills of the governor, lieutenant governor, and legislative officers at their personal residences.
GAMBLING
Saipan Tribune

Open letter to G20 heads of state and government

We are writing to you on behalf of the millions around the world struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic far from home. Some have been forced to flee wars, conflict, persecution and human rights violations. Others are on the move to escape socioeconomic hardship or the consequences of climate change.
IMMIGRATION
Saipan Tribune

GCEA thanks sports federations for clearing trails

The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers saluted the Triathlon Association of CNMI and the NMI Cycling Federation for bush-cutting and clearing the North Trails in Marpi last Oct. 17. “The TRAC/NMICF spent their Sunday morning on Oct.17 clearing the North Trails in Marpi. These hike and bike trails are popular...
POLITICS
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
