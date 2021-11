The Festival at Sandpoint is excited to welcome Paul Gunter to their staff. Gunter has been with the Festival for over 23 years to help produce the two-week summer concert series. He took on the role of site manager in 2007 and has been the production manager since 2019. Gunter is now the Festival at Sandpoint’s full-time education and production manager.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 13 DAYS AGO