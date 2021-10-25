Rosario, Lizama, Nabors top 1st-ever sling stone tilt

Already eight months have passed since my arrival in Guam in mid-February 2021. As is often the case, time has flown by so quickly. I made it a rule to visit as many Guam tourist attractions as I could over the past eight months. I did this because I wanted to showcase the attractions of Guam, at least through my Facebook page, to those who could not come to Guam due to COVID-19 pandemic conditions. I visited these sites also to personally better understand the people and the culture of Guam. I have been able to visit almost all of the places and sites introduced in the Guam U.S.A Guidebook produced by the Guam Visitors Bureau. I am sure that I have played a role as a would-be faithful PR man of Guam. However, as for ocean sports and other ocean activities, which are Guam’s most popular attractions, I had to take a rain check due to the limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic conditions.

