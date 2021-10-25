CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosario, Lizama, Nabors top 1st-ever sling stone tilt

By Joshua Santos
Saipan Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuelu Rosario, Denicia Lizama from Rota, and Keith Nabors Jr. from Tinian led the cast of winners in the first-ever All-Marianas sling stone competition that was held as part of last weekend’s 2021 Gineptin Ha’anen Taga Festival on Tinian. Keith Nabors, who organized the competition, said the event’s 21...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling#Tinian#Rota
