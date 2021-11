The new 40-year lease agreement between the Hyatt Regency Saipan and the CNMI government brings the number of globally-recognized hotel brands in the Marianas to two. The continued presence of Hyatt Regency Saipan, which is operated by Japan’s Kobe Portopia Hotel Corp., and the addition of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan (the former Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan) support our efforts in reviving the tourism industry and marketing the Marianas as a world-class, multi-island destination.

