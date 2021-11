The disc golf course at Duncan Park will be getting a much-needed expansion and upgrade, thanks to the efforts of the Andrew County Rotary Club. The nine-hole course will be expanded to a redesigned 18-hole pitch and putt course that will be more enticing to youth, seniors and everyday players, according to the club. The goal is to encourage more […] The post Rotary Club plans ,000 expansion of disc golf course first appeared on The Savannah Reporter.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO