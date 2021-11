Season 11 was finally announced for Apex Legends, and it is bringing a mix of old and new with some retuning content from Titanfall, plus a brand-new map. Apex Legends has, for a long time, had bits and pieces of the Titanfall series inside of it, but Season 11 is kicking that into high gear. With both the new Legend and the new weapon coming out of the Titanfall universe, it will be interesting to see how the gameplay and lore shape up from here on out.

