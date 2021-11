The Pentagon report says that, as of early October, approximately over 40% of the more than 50,000 Afghan refugees processed at U.S. military bases were children. They are among the refugees who fled Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover. The majority of these children traveled with families. Hundreds are by themselves. The challenge of reuniting these children with family, the terror of finding them new American foster homes now lies with several nonprofit groups who work with the U.S. government. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah is president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and joins us now from Baltimore. Thanks so much for being with us.

