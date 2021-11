Jil Sander is back in toe with UNIQLO, unveiling the UNIQLO +J Fall/Winter 2021 collection following a teaser earlier this week. This season feels familiar, but is overshadowed by the statement “As we close a chapter, I wonder what the future looks like,” which was stated by Jil Sander on Instagram earlier this year. Does it mean this is the last from +J, or perhaps will the post-pandemic climate proffer a new era for the duo, we don’t know yet — but it hasn’t stopped Jil Sander and UNIQLO from pulling off a stellar seasonal collaboration yet again.

