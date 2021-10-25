Conan Gray outlines massive world tour for 2022

Conan Gray has revealed plans for a world tour beginning Spring 2022.

The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 will kick off March 1 at South Side Ballroom in Dallas and continue with a European leg in May and UK dates in June. To wrap, Gray will close the trek with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 9.

Along for tour support will be German-Canadian pop singer, bülow , and Australian musician, Mallrat .

General tickets go on sale October 29 at 10am local time here . Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning October 27 at 10am local time.

Along with start of general ticket sales on October 29, Gray will also release his highly-anticipated new single, “Telepath.”

Conan Gray World Tour dates:

March 1 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

March 2 Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

March 3 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

March 5 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

March 6 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

March 9 Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore

March 11 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore

March 12 Washington, DC, The Anthem

March 13 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

March 16 New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

March 17 Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

March 20 Montreal, QC, MTELUS

March 21 Toronto, ON, HISTORY

March 23 Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

March 25 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 26 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 27 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore

March 30 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

March 31 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

April 4 Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall

April 5 Edmonton, AB, Winspear Centre

April 7 Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 8 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre

April 11 Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 13 San Francisco, CA, Fox Theatre

April 18 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

April 20 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

May 5 Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

May 6 Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

May 7 Copenhagen, Denmark, K.B. Hallen

May 9 Hamburg, Germany, Edel-optics.de Arena

May 10 Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

May 11 Warsaw, Poland, COS Torwar

May 13 Munich, Germany, Tonhalle

May 14 Prague, Czech Republic, Forum Karlín

May 15 Vienna, Austria, Gasometer

May 17 Zurich, Switzerland, Volkshaus

May 18 Milan, Italy Fabrique

May 20 Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club

May 21 Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre

May 24 Paris, France, L’Olympia

May 25 Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique

May 26 Cologne, Germany, Palladium

May 27 Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

May 30 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre

June 2 Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy

June 3 Leeds, UK, O2 Academy

June 4 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

June 6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 8 Bristol, UK, O2 Academy

June 9 London, UK Eventim Apollo

