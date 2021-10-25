Conan Gray outlines massive world tour for 2022
Conan Gray has revealed plans for a world tour beginning Spring 2022.
The Conan Gray World Tour 2022 will kick off March 1 at South Side Ballroom in Dallas and continue with a European leg in May and UK dates in June. To wrap, Gray will close the trek with a show at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 9.
Along for tour support will be German-Canadian pop singer, bülow , and Australian musician, Mallrat .
General tickets go on sale October 29 at 10am local time here . Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning October 27 at 10am local time.
Along with start of general ticket sales on October 29, Gray will also release his highly-anticipated new single, “Telepath.”
Conan Gray World Tour dates:
March 1 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
March 2 Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
March 3 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
March 5 Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
March 6 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
March 9 Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore
March 11 Charlotte, NC, The Fillmore
March 12 Washington, DC, The Anthem
March 13 Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
March 16 New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
March 17 Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
March 20 Montreal, QC, MTELUS
March 21 Toronto, ON, HISTORY
March 23 Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
March 25 Chicago, IL, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 26 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 27 Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
March 30 Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
March 31 Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
April 4 Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall
April 5 Edmonton, AB, Winspear Centre
April 7 Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 8 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
April 11 Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 13 San Francisco, CA, Fox Theatre
April 18 Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
April 20 Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
May 5 Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene
May 6 Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
May 7 Copenhagen, Denmark, K.B. Hallen
May 9 Hamburg, Germany, Edel-optics.de Arena
May 10 Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
May 11 Warsaw, Poland, COS Torwar
May 13 Munich, Germany, Tonhalle
May 14 Prague, Czech Republic, Forum Karlín
May 15 Vienna, Austria, Gasometer
May 17 Zurich, Switzerland, Volkshaus
May 18 Milan, Italy Fabrique
May 20 Barcelona, Spain, Sant Jordi Club
May 21 Madrid, Spain, Palacio Vistalegre
May 24 Paris, France, L’Olympia
May 25 Brussels, Belgium, Ancienne Belgique
May 26 Cologne, Germany, Palladium
May 27 Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
May 30 Dublin, Ireland, 3Olympia Theatre
June 2 Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy
June 3 Leeds, UK, O2 Academy
June 4 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
June 6 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 8 Bristol, UK, O2 Academy
June 9 London, UK Eventim Apollo
