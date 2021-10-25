Little Girl Shows Us All How To Relax in Adorable Video

More than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging," according to the World Health Organization. Signs of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home. There are a number of contributing factors that cause dementia and while there's no cure, there are lifestyle changes that help reduce the risk. Read on to learn more about dementia, what the leading cause is and how to help prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

