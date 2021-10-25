CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Hikes Knight-Swift Price Target By 27%

By Akanksha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to Buy from Neutral and upgraded the price target to...

The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Devon Energy's fixed-plus-variable dividend gives it the highest yield in the S&P 500 by far. Brookfield Infrastructure offers an attractive dividend plus great growth prospects. Merck gives investors a solid dividend and growth likely on the way with the its COVID-19 pill. You won't get nearly as much yield from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Double Your Money by 2033 on Dividends Alone from This Top Energy Stock

After its recent dividend hike, and at current share prices, Kinder Morgan's payout yields 6%. 2021 guidance suggests the company will experience modest year-over-year growth. Kinder Morgan’s industry-leading natural gas business will remain relevant for decades to come. Few things in life are free. But although Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) costs...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA On Facebook's Facelift To Meta, Analyst Maintains $400 Price Target

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Thursday launched a series of new products in the augmented and virtual reality category during its Facebook Connect Conference. The rebranding of Facebook to Meta highlights the growing importance of non-Facebook apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, and could make a difference in the company's negative brand perception, according to BofA Securities.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Gains After Q2 Earnings Beat; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.3% year-on-year, to $2.11 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $2.14 billion. Revenue, excluding billable expenses, grew 3.6%. Operating costs and expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $1.8 billion. The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UBS Analyst Turns Bullish On Caterpillar - Read Why

UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $235 (an upside of 15%) from $232. Fisher thinks sentiment on the shares will improve as margins inflect and surprise to the upside during this upcycle. All three of Caterpillar's segments will grow over the next 2-3 years, and falling input costs and the removal of headwinds will create a "strong margin tailwind" for the company during the upcycle, leading to outsized margin performance.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for First Business Financial (FBIZ)?

Q Does First Business Financial (FBIZ) pay a dividend?. The next First Business Financial (FBIZ) dividend date is projected to be 2021-11-05. When is First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) reporting earnings?. A. First Business Financial’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $January 27, 2022. Q. Is First Business Financial (FBIZ)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for IntriCon (IIN)?

There are no upcoming dividends for IntriCon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on September 12, 2001. IntriCon’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 8, 2021. Q. Is IntriCon (IIN) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for IntriCon. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Unum

In the current market session, Unum Inc. (NYSE:UNM) is trading at $26.06, after a 2.79% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock went up by 0.82%, and in the past year, by 40.80%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Regional Management

Right now, Regional Management Inc. (NYSE:RM) share price is at $51.27, after a 1.09% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 10.01%, but in the past year, spiked by 152.84%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares increased by 6.74% to $5.92 during Friday’s regular session. The current volume of 4.3K shares is 27.63% of Kingstone Companies’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.8 million.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Arm & Hammer, OxiClean parent plans price hikes

Church & Dwight Co., the parent company of Arm & Hammer and OxiClean, is raising prices to offset higher input and transportation costs. The Ewing, New Jersey-based household products company will soon announce price hikes for 30% of its portfolio that will go into effect in the first quarter of next year. The increases follow actions taken in July and October that raised prices for an additional 50% of its products.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Udemy set for public debut after IPO prices at top of expected range, valuing company at nearly $4 billion

Udemy Inc. is set to make its public debut Friday, after the California-based online-learning platform said overnight that its initial public offering priced at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $27 and $29 a share. The company sold 14.5 million shares in the IPO to raise $420.5 million. With 137.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at $3.99 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open under the ticker symbol "UDMY." The company is going public at a time of relatively strong investor interest in IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 8.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Array Technologies Shares Rose Today

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares traded higher Friday despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. The stock gained earlier in the week in sympathy with Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), which reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and issued strong fourth-quarter guidance. Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 60...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?

China market watchdog State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) expects more from "super-large platforms" like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) (OTC: MPNGY) in data protection, treatment of workers, and fair competition, Reuters reports. The super large platforms definition includes over 500...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Amazon Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'Would Be Buyers On Weakness'

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 2.9% on Friday after the company reported an ugly earnings miss and disappointing guidance. Amazon reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.8 billion. Both numbers missed consensus analyst estimates of $8.92 and $111.6 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 15% from a year ago.
STOCKS
