With pumpkins, warm cider and a tractor parked on Old Campus, Yale Hospitality hosted its annual Fall Fest this past Saturday for the first time in two years. Yale students gathered and took the opportunity to celebrate both the transition into fall and the upcoming arrival of Fall Break. Students were able to meet new peers and enjoy the upbeat atmosphere of DJ music, along with food and multiple carnival games. Every residential college had its own booth, where members of Yale Hospitality cooked unique foods. Davenport College’s booth, labeled “The Stock Pot,” served a roasted pumpkin butternut squash bisque with crostini. Trumbull College distributed hot cider and chai tea from giant cauldrons. And Grace Hopper College offered warm cinnamon mini-donuts.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO