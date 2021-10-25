CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Wells out as Tech football coach

By the Staff of The News
Eastern New Mexico News
 7 days ago

LUBBOCK -- Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells was fired Monday, effective immediately. Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced the change in leadership. Tech Offensive Coordinator Sonny Cumbie was...

