Halloween

Village of Bonnybrook resident has found Halloween sidekick

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Boldwin of the Village of Bonnybrook has been cruising around...

www.villages-news.com

wiscassetnewspaper.com

Halloween at Railway Village

Boothbay Railway Village Museum invites the community to celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, and the end of the 2021 on their expansive four-acre Village Green. Trick or Treat around the Village (costumes required for candy), pumpkin hunts, and spooky train rides between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Free admission...
BOOTHBAY, ME
ClickOnDetroit.com

Find frights and Halloween fun at this haunted village

This weekend is the perfect time to head to a haunted house for a scary good time. One place in Orion Township has not one, not two, but four haunted attractions you can check out. Plus, they have a special event for the little ones on the weekends. Canterbury Fright...
THEATER & DANCE
warwickadvertiser.com

All things Halloween in the Village of Warwick

The following is the list of ways to celebrate Halloween in the Village of Warwick this coming weekend:. The Village of Warwick Recreation Department will host a spooktacular Halloween Costume Parade on Sunday, Oct. 31. Lineup will take place at 4:30 p.m. on High Street. The parade will start at 5 p.m. and proceed down Main Street.
WARWICK, NY
villages-news.com

Bones family enjoys a day at the beach in Village of Briar Meadow

Every Halloween season, the Bones family comes to visit Russ and Jo Jones, in the Greenbriar Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, for various spooky/crazy adventures. Earlier this week, the Bones family spent their day at “Rock Beach.” While Mr. Bones was fishing for “rockfish,” the rest of the family waddled among the rocks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
#Golf#Sidekick
WRAL

Triangle residents get into Halloween spirit

The start of the coronavirus pandemic put some spooky events on hold last year. One Cary home went all out, and expected to see 700 to 1,000 children to get candy from their decked out homes. Photographer: Sean Braswell. Reporter: Aaron Thomas.
CARY, NC
KMTV 3 News Now

Village Pointe set for annual Halloween celebration

On Monday, October 11th, Village Pointe discovered that its iconic pumpkin tree had been vandalized. More than 100 pumpkins were smashed; pumpkins that represent a person that is battling or lost their life to breast cancer. However, they went to work and are set to celebrate this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Halloween
cbslocal.com

Stonecreek Village Halloween Carnival

Kick off your Halloween celebration with carnival fun at Stonecreek Village! Enjoy pumpkin decorating, carnival games & prizes, three fun interactive stage shows, a costume parade and LOTS of candy! The first 50 families will receive a Stonecreek Village shopping tote with a sweet surprise inside.
POLITICS
villages-news.com

The reason behind the downfall of The Villages

Well the reason there is a downfall of “The Dream” in The Villages is the spoiled silver spoon grandkids are running the show. They have never worked a day in their lives. They haven’t a notion that what they are doing is hurting long time residents. Katie Belle’s was one...
THE VILLAGES, FL
CBS DFW

North Texas Dad DIY’s Wheelchair Costumes Each Halloween For Son With Special Needs

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Joe and Amber Holland, Halloween isn’t just a day to dress up and collect candy, but a day for their 11-year-old son Ben to no longer be recognized by his special needs, but by his incredible costume. “When you have special needs, you have a lot of needs typically and so sometimes that limits you,” said Ben’s mom, Amber Holland. “But this one night, there’s no limitations.” From an army tank, to a fire truck, his parents and two sisters create larger than life costumes that fit around his wheelchair. Ben Holland (credit: Holland family) “Just seeing the kids...
BURLESON, TX
gamingideology.com

Village Life has a lot to do

Macaron Studio did the project Dreamland: village life announced for PC-Steam. From November 20 they want the financing via Kickstarter backup. It is planned to be released worldwide next year. With Dreamland: Village Life you can start your life in an open world. Players can create their characters and start...
VIDEO GAMES
villages-news.com

Alligators can be tricky, speedy and go through a lot of teeth in a lifetime

Well-known Villages photographer Ron Clark spends a lot of time watching alligators here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. He’s put together some fun facts about alligators:. • Life span is 30-50 years. • They have 74-80 teeth in their mouths at any given time. As they wear down or fall out...
ANIMALS

