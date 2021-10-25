CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

80-year-old woman shot in the face while sitting in car

 6 days ago
An 80-year-old Pontiac woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face Sunday while sitting in her parked car.

The shooting happened Sunday, October 24 after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of South Marshall near Whittemore.

Deputies responded after a report that the woman had been found shot in the driver's seat of a white Ford Fusion. The woman had been shot between the eyes.

She was immediately placed in a patrol car and taken to a nearby hospital.

Two male passengers were also in the car but were not injured. The car's windshield had been damaged and multiple 9-millimeter casings were found in the road. One of the passengers reported that he saw a man shooting what appeared to be an AK-47 out of the rear driver's side window of a vehicle. Detectives are reviewing cameras in the area in an effort to find the shooter.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is urging anyone with information about the shooting or suspect to contact detectives.

“These back-and-forth drive-by type shootings must stop,” Bouchard said. “The only way we will stop them is with community involvement that identifies the individuals who are involved. The innocent victims in these neighborhoods deserve that support and justice.”

You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP anonymously with any information in this case. A reward of up to 1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Comments / 17

S. Williams
6d ago

The penalty for killing unintended targeted innocent people in the commission of a felony should be Life without the possibility of parole. More so than even killing the intended target. Innocent people who had nothing to do with whatever is just that... they had nothing to do with...

Reply(2)
12
ggmmgg
5d ago

criminals just don't pull out guns and start shooting at random people they need to talk to the guys that were in the car something's fishy going on there

Reply(1)
7
For Louisiana 13
4d ago

Sending prayers for this lady that she makes a full recovery. It's so sad when these thugs shoot the elderly . I hope a pray that they catch them and give them life straight up. My heart and prayers goes out to the family !!!💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤

Reply
2
 

