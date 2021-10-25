CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot 16 Times In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia, police said Monday. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Carlisle Street.

The man was shot 16 times throughout his body, according to police, and was rushed to Temple University Hospital. Police said he was placed in critical condition.

A second victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot once in his right foot. He was placed in stable condition at the hospital after being transported there by a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

