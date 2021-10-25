CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Heidrick & Struggles: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Heidrick Struggles#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Cites ‘Several Billion Dollars’ in Shipping, Labor Costs

Sales and earnings missed Wall Street expectations as labor capacity constraints forced the e-comm giant to redirect product more often. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy