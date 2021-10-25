The 2021 Baltimore Craft Beer Festival returns to Canton Waterfront Park

Metro

Grab your pretzel necklaces and put on your favorite brewery T-shirt!

Dozens of Maryland breweries will return to the Canton Waterfront Park for the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 6 at 3001 Boston St., Baltimore.

This year’s festival features beers from local breweries, live judging of the Maryland Craft Beer Competition’s “Final Table,” live music from DelFest partners, local food trucks, shopping from unique vendors and more.

The Baltimore Craft Beer Festival is an official craft beer event that directly supports the work of the Brewers Association of Maryland and its member breweries. Passes to the event are available at baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com.