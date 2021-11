Will the winless Detroit Lions become the first team in NFL history to go 0-17? What we have here is an opportunity to make history. Last week, playing at the Los Angeles Rams, the Detroit Lions unleashed a kitchen sink game, successfully executing an onside kick and two fake punts and still lost in what turned out to be one of just two contests that didn’t end in a double-digit margin on the day. The Rams won by nine, but failed to cover the massive 17-point spread at MaximBet.

