Clovis, NM

Clovis Industrial Development Corporation accepting applications for a new Economic Development Director

By Jack Kessler
 6 days ago

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) is now accepting applications for a new Clovis Economic Development Director. The candidate will succeed former CIDC Executive Director Chase Gentry who died on August 31st. The application period runs through November 30th, with a salary dependent on experience in economic development. “As we begin […]

