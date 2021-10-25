CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

TrueBlue: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) _ TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) on Monday reported earnings of $18.6 million in its...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Ap#Tbi#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Cites ‘Several Billion Dollars’ in Shipping, Labor Costs

Sales and earnings missed Wall Street expectations as labor capacity constraints forced the e-comm giant to redirect product more often. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
MarketWatch

Royal Caribbean reports wider-than-expected loss and revenue miss, but bookings show significant improvement

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group slipped 0.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, but said booking volumes have improved "significantly" since the delta-variant induced slowdown over the summer. The net loss for the quarter to Sept. 30 was $1.42 billion, or $5.59 a share, after a loss of $1.35 billion, or $6.29 a share, in the year-ago period, as the weighted average number of shares outstanding increased 18.9%. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted losses per share narrowed to $4.91 from $5.62 and but missed the FactSet...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy