Regardless of what happens during the rest of the season for the Michigan Wolverines, the job security of head coach Jim Harbaugh will be being discussed. Thanks to Michigan’s 37-33 setback this afternoon in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans, Harbaugh has now dropped to 2-9 against AP-ranked opponents on the road and 0-6 against AP Top-10 teams, the worst such win percentage by a coach with a single school in those game. Since his return to Ann Arbor in 2015, he’s dropped four of the seven meetings against his in-state rival.

