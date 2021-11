Japan's ruling coalition celebrated holding on to a strong majority in weekend elections, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hailing the results as a "big deal" for trust while saying he wants to focus on boosting the world's third-biggest economy. Investors in Tokyo cheered news that Kishida's long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior coalition partner Komeito had won 293 of the 465 seats in parliament's lower house. The benchmark Nikkei stock index rose more than two percent after Japanese media reported the result, which enables the ruling bloc to enact bills on issues from pandemic stimulus to defence spending on its own. But even though the coalition lost fewer seats than feared, newspaper editorials urged Kishida, who took office a month ago, to act decisively to shore up public support ahead of a key upper house vote next summer.

