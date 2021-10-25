CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the Allswell Friends and Family sale for dreamy discounts on luxury mattresses and more

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
Save 20% on luxe mattresses, bedding and more during the Allswell Friends and Family sale. Allswell

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While the holidays may be the most wonderful time of the year, they can also be one of the most hectic. If you find yourself needing a little more rest over the next few months, the Allswell Friends and Family sale has you covered.

Now through October 28, the popular sleep retailer is offering 20% off mattresses , bedding , bed frames and more. You can scoop up the savings at the sitewide Friends and Family event when you enter discount code FF20 at checkout.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly sleeper that looks and feels like a mattress you would find at a high-end resort, consider Allswell's flagship model— The Allswell . We think this affordable hybrid mattress is one of the best mattresses under $800 . Although we found the mattress lacked some support (leading us to think it may sag over time), its soft top layer and firm core was super comfy. Right now, you can take home the already affordable mattress for even less, with the twin size ringing up at just $212 when you enter promo code FF20 at checkout—$53 off the full $265 list price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BW5rs_0ccFu3RO00
Refresh your sleep set up and pick up a premium (and affordable!) mattress at the Allswell Friends and Family sale. Allswell

For even more luxury sleep vibes, pick up the Allswell Supreme , down from $725 to as little as $580 for the twin version with coupon code FF20 . This customer-favorite mattress features a base layer of pocket coils and two thick layers of memory foam designed to relieve pressure and keep you cool all night long. When we put this mattress in a box to the test , we were impressed with its movement absorption, but found it to have poor edge support. Ultimately, we thought this wallet-friendly sleep set up would be a great option for shoppers looking to refresh their bedroom without dipping into the quadruple digits. "The Allswell Supreme mattress gets a lot right—it's supportive and definitely lends a luxury hotel vibe," we said.

If you're in the market for a new bed, there's no need to wait until Black Friday 2021 to buy your dream mattress. Shop these deep discounts at Allswell right now and refresh your sleep routine just in time for the holidays.

Shop the Allswell Friends and Family sale .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop the Allswell Friends and Family sale for dreamy discounts on luxury mattresses and more

