CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Facebook plans to break out its VR, AR business

By Queenie Wong
CNET
 6 days ago

Facebook didn't get a new name as widely expected, but the social network did unveil a new reporting structure. On Monday, the social media giant said it would begin reporting results as two businesses: its core family of social networking apps and its Facebook Reality Labs, which houses its augmented and...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best small phones to buy in 2021

Big-screen phones like the Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra certainly have their benefits. Top specs and amazing cameras are often packed into that larger body, while the huge display can be great for watching videos on the move. But there's no escaping their immense size. The 13 Pro Max's 6.7-inch display means squeezing it into those tight jeans pockets is unlikely and using it with one hand is pretty much impossible for anyone with hands smaller than continents.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Oculus Quests Will No Longer Require Facebook Logins

If you're an Oculus Quest owner who's had to maintain a Facebook account to log in to the device and haven't been too happy about that, you're in luck. Facebook – the company which recently rebranded itself to "Meta" this week – is ditching the requirement to have a Facebook account if you want to use your Quest's features. A start date for when this change will be in effect has not been provided, however, so you'll want to hang onto your Facebook account for now so that you don't lose access to your content in the future.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Meta's chief of Metaverse tells us what the future holds for the former Facebook

Facebook was renamed as Meta this week, as part of a broad push to focus on the cross-device multiverse vision for social networking that Mark Zuckerberg has talked about for months. The name change, announced at the company's developer-focused Connect virtual conference, happened in the same week that a cache of internal documents pointed to Facebook's role in perpetuating hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Software#Ar#Facebook Reality Labs#Messenger#Congress#Parliament#The Wall Street Journal
Variety

Facebook’s Meta Reboot: Do We Really Want to Live in Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse?

The metaverse is coming, according to Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook who is now trying to reinvent the company under a new name: Meta Platforms. In a presentation Thursday at the Facebook Connect conference, Zuck announced the corporate name change. He pitched the metaverse (which, for now, is mostly hypothetical) as a game-changer: “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Instagram
mobihealthnews.com

Facebook releases fitness accessories for its Oculus VR headset

Facebook is looking to further position its virtual reality technology, the Oculus Quest 2, in the fitness space, and yesterday it announced a fitness accessory. The new pack is designed to help customers use the VR headset more comfortably when working out. “We’re making a fitness accessory pack that makes...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Meta: Facebook's high-stakes bet to save itself

Facebook's name change offers a convenient diversion as scandal plagues the platform, but the new handle is also key to the firm's costly effort to save itself from very real threats, experts said. Jokes and vitriol poured in after CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new corporate handle "Meta," with critics blasting it as a transparent effort to distract from its whistleblower crisis. But Zuckerberg argued the name demonstrates the company's commitment to building its "metaverse," a virtual reality version of the internet that would make online experiences -- like chatting with a friend or attending a concert -- feel face-to-face. Making a success of the aspirational ambition though would help address real, long-term threats like an eroding youth user base, regulatory scrutiny and even the sway fellow giants like Apple hold over Facebook.
INTERNET
Front Office Sports

Facebook Rebrands to Meta, Rolls Out VR Fitness Apps

Facebook is looking to become a different type of company, starting with its name: The social networking giant is rebranding its parent company to Meta. Meta will oversee Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, the latter of which is of growing importance to Facebook’s ambitions in the metaverse — hence the name.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy