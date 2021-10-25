CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barks And Boos: Dress Your Dog For This Downtown Baltimore Event

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Have the perfect costume idea for your dog, but nowhere to show it off? The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is hosting “Barks and Boos,” a Halloween event for dogs and their humans.

The event is a pet-friendly happy hour and costume contest with free beer, wine and snacks. It’s a spooky iteration of “Barks and Booze,” a recurring event in downtown Baltimore.

The happy hour will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 110 West Fayette St. on Thursday. Remember to bring your A game, as the best-dressed pup is getting a prize.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

The partnership said those without dogs are welcome to attend. Register for the free event here.

