Barks And Boos: Dress Your Dog For This Downtown Baltimore Event

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Have the perfect costume idea for your dog, but nowhere to show it off? The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is hosting “Barks and Boos,” a Halloween event for dogs and their humans.

The event is a pet-friendly happy hour and costume contest with free beer, wine and snacks. It’s a spooky iteration of “Barks and Booze,” a recurring event in downtown Baltimore.

The happy hour will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 110 West Fayette St. on Thursday. Remember to bring your A game, as the best-dressed pup is getting a prize.

The partnership said those without dogs are welcome to attend. Register for the free event here.