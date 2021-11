Do high school students know, or just as important, do you know that in Austin/Central Texas a high-skilled job for a young person in manufacturing can pay $90,000 a year with benefits? Or that a career as an electrician can pay up to $70,000 a year? Why don’t more high school students know about these life-changing careers? Yes, we might have told them, but we have never engaged or visually and emotionally connected high school students and young people to this world of high-skill and high-income careers that they don’t know about. When they find out, they are blown away. You will be, too.

