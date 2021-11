JOLIET, Ill. -- Two people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in an overnight shooting at a suburban Chicago Halloween party, authorities said Sunday. A patrol sergeant heard roughly a dozen gunshots after 12:30 a.m. in Joliet, which is about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO