CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Treasury Department names first counselor for racial equity

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMPuR_0ccFtWkB00

The Treasury Department has hired a former JPMorgan Chase executive to head a new government program aimed at combatting racial inequality issues in banking and other financial-services industries.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that Janis Browdler will be the department's first counselor for racial equity, part of a multi-pronged strategy by the Biden administration to deal with systemic racism found in many parts of the economy.

Banking and finance have long had issues with racial inequity, from the lack of representation of Blacks and other minorities at the highest levels of companies to ongoing issues of getting equal access to services for non-white borrowers.

"Treasury must play a central role in ensuring that as our economy recovers from the pandemic, it recovers in a way that addresses the inequalities that existed long before anyone was infected with COVID-19,” Yellen said in a statement.

Last week the Justice Department announced a new coordinated plan with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Comptroller of the Currency to investigate and prosecute redlining, the historic practice where Blacks and other minorities were denied access to financing.

Before her Treasury Department appointment, Browdler was president of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. Foundation, the arm of JPMorgan Chase that tries to target investments into underserved neighborhoods and communities. She also worked at the National Council of La Raza, an advocacy organization for Latino issues.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Racial equity scorecard will grade ARPA spending

Expecting decisions from legislative leaders in the next few weeks over how to start spending billions of remaining dollars from the state's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, a coalition of advocacy groups plus a handful of lawmakers on Monday released a scorecard they'll use to measure whether the plans prioritize racial justice.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
American Banker

Treasury taps JPMorgan’s Bowdler for new role of racial-equity chief

The U.S. Treasury is creating a new role of point person for racial equity, hiring JPMorgan Chase veteran Janis Bowdler for the job. Bowdler served as head of global philanthropy at the Wall Street giant, a unit that aims to support inclusive growth. She has long worked on boosting prospects for underserved communities, having started her career working to rejuvenate Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods.
BUSINESS
Axios

JPMorgan committed $13 billion of its racial equity pledge

JPMorgan spent $13 billion of the $30 billion it pledged over five years to improve racial equity, the bank said an update today. Why it matters: The bulk of funds so far went to housing-related initiatives, a significant racial justice cause given the difficulty Blacks and Latinos have historically had securing mortgages.
ECONOMY
sflcn.com

Five Ways the Build Back Better Plan Could Advance Racial Equity

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Members of Congress are currently debating the fate of a social safety net package containing a number of historic investments with the potential to direct critical resources to address deep health and economic inequities faced by Black and brown communities. Through transformational policies like the Child Tax...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Racial Inequality#The Treasury Department#Jpmorgan Chase#The Justice Department#Latino
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Anger as tech executive calls Pete Buttigieg a ‘loser’ for taking paternity leave

A technology executive and investor sparked furore on Twitter for referring to men in “important positions” who take paternity leave as “losers”.Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Palantir Technologies, tweeted on Wednesday that “any man in an important position who takes six months of leave for a newborn is a loser.”“In the old days men had babies and worked harder to provide for their future — that’s the correct masculine response.”He had been replying to a tweet about US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took paternity leave last month following the birth of his newborn twins — amid criticism from...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

There’s something Biden isn’t telling student loan borrowers

On the presidential campaign trail last year, then candidate Joe Biden proposed wiping out $10,000 per student loan borrower. Since taking office, he’s certainly made moves on the forgiveness front. Right out of the gate, Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Education to prepare a memo to see if the president has the authority to bypass Congress and wipe out up to $50,000 per borrower—which, of course, is well above his campaign proposal. Meanwhile, his top education appointee, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, has issued five rounds of student loan forgiveness this year totaling $11.2 billion and covering everyone from disabled to defrauded borrowers.
EDUCATION
New York Post

GOP blasts Biden for $450K per person payout to illegal immigrant families

Republican lawmakers are blasting reports that the Biden administration is discussing paying almost half a million dollars per person to illegal immigrants who were separated from their families at the southern border during the Trump administration — calling it “insanity,” “unacceptable” and a “slap in the face.”. First reported by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

436K+
Followers
110K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy