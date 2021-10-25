Workers at Dollar General in Barkhamsted reject a union, although challenged ballots could affect the outcome

The majority of a small workforce at a Dollar General store in Barkhamsted voted Friday against unionizing, although two challenged ballots could change the outcome.

In a rare challenge to the national discount retailer, three workers voted against representation by Local 371 of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. Two employees supported the union, according to the National Labor Relations Board that supervised the election.

Five valid votes were cast, the federal agency said. However, it cited two “undetermined challenged ballots” that are sufficient to affect the results of the election.

The result will not be certified until the eligibility of the two challenged ballots is resolved, the NLRB said. The Goodlettsville, Tennessee, company and UFCW have five business days to say whether or not either challenged ballot should be counted.

Dollar General claimed victory, emailing a statement that it’s pleased a majority of workers voted against the union.

“We continue to believe a union is not in our employees’ best interests and that our employees benefit most from the open, direct communication we provide and from a work environment that is built on trust, respect and opportunity,” the company said.

A representative of UFCW Local 471 did not respond to phone calls Friday and Monday seeking comment.

One other recent union organizing attempt at a Dollar General store in New Jersey in 2018 failed.

Before the Barkhamsted vote, the union filed a complaint with the NLRB that accused the discount retailer of firing a worker in retaliation for supporting the union and intimidating employees to vote against the UFCW. The company denied the accusation.

A worker said company representatives lobbied hard against the union, taking workers “one by one in a room to tell us how bad the union is.”

Dollar General, said it was providing “accurate, factual information” about unions. It contracted a management consultant, LRI Consulting Services Inc., to “communicate to employees regarding exercising their rights to organize and bargain collectively,” according to a filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Workers contacted the UFCW in September, citing pay they say is stuck at Connecticut’s minimum wage of $13 an hour with no holiday pay or bonuses. Other issues involve accusations of a mishandled sexual harassment case, ignored complaints about managers and the employee dismissal that co-workers say was due to his union support.

Dollar General, a 46-state chain of nearly 17,700 stores, posted higher sales and profit during the pandemic, capitalizing on its discount items that appealed to workers who lost their jobs or were furloughed due to COVID-19.

Stephen Singer can be reached at ssinger@courant.com .