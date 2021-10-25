Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list by the Green Bay Packers

Winner of six consecutive games heading into Thursday’s game against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, the Green Bay Packers might be without Davante Adams.

Green Bay announced on Monday that the star wide receiver has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per the announcement, it’s not yet known whether Adams tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

“Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons,” the team announced .

It was reported earlier on Monday that Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry had tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach Thursday’s huge game against Arizona.

If Davante Adams did test positive for COVID-19 while being vaccinated and returns two negative tests 24 hours apart ahead of Thursday’s game, he’ll be able to play. If he’s unvaccinated and tested positive, the Pro Bowl receiver is out for the prime-time matchup. Again, we have no idea what Adams’ vaccination status is or whether he tested positive.

Adams, 28, has recorded 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this season. Last year saw the former Fresno State standout register 115 catches for 1,374 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns.

