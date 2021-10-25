CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

Michalenko, Epolito run unopposed in town of DeWitt

By Eagle Newsroom
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 6 days ago
DeWitt Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko, left, a Democrat, who has been supervisor since 2007, is running unopposed for an eighth term in office. Also running unopposed in DeWitt is Town Clerk Angela Eppolito, right. (submitted photos)

TOWN OF DEWITT – DeWitt Town Supervisor Ed Michalenko, a Democrat, who has been supervisor since 2007, is running unopposed for an eighth term in office. Also running unopposed in DeWitt are Town Clerk Angela Epolito and Highway Superintendent Rocco Conte.

DeWitt Town Supervisor

Ed Michalenko

DEM

Occupation: Town Supervisor

How will your experience serve you in government?

I have 20+ years of experience as a Town Board member and Supervisor. I served on multiple committees and have a robust knowledge of policies, procedures and intricacies in local, county and state government. As president at Onondaga Environmental Institute, I manage multidisciplinary research, education, planning, and restoration projects for government and business. I’ve applied research which led to a number of innovative remedial strategies for Onondaga Lake. I’ve taught high school and college, and co-authored five books and over 40 technical publications. This provides experience and knowledge in effectively and successfully implementing solutions that work even when faced with challenges.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

Some of the biggest challenges in DeWitt are financial stress and maintaining our budget, the proposed changing of I-481 into I-81, ensuring proper buffering and sound attenuation, proper redesign of our several exit and entrance ramps, Covid-19, redeveloping Shoppingtown Mall, upgrading our water system and completing Carrier Park.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

Continue to advocate for DeWitt over the proposed changes to I-81, continue services to our community while maintaining a budget under the 1.5 percent tax cap, continue implementing cost saving/green initiatives such as Dewitt’s tiered solid waste removal system, 51 kW roof top solar array, updated >700 light fixtures, energy efficient PVC membrane roof to lower heating and cooling costs, two Chevy bolt electric vehicles and charging stations, fuel saving idle controls on trucks and fleet cars, energy savings software on HVAC systems, street lights converted to LED and a 2.6 MegaWatt solar farm on the former landfill, totally freeing the town from fossil fuel consumption for electricity. Invest in green spaces such as our world class, all-inclusive recreational sports complex at Carrier Park, home of Syracuse Challenger baseball; Fiddlers Green Park; neighborhood playgrounds; including amenities, trails, bridges and gazebo at Widewaters, Maxwell, Cedar Bay, Ryder and Butternut Creek Parks.

DeWitt Town Clerk

Angela Epolito

DEM

Occupation: Town Clerk

How will your experience serve you in government?

My experience includes 20+ years working at the town of DeWitt. I have served in various offices and committees. I am vice president of the Onondaga County Clerks Association, secretary of the Onondaga County Tax Receivers Association and trustee at East Syracuse Library. I have learned how organizations and groups function, and gained skills such as leadership, teamwork and networking. I apply these skills in my daily work. In my personal experience, I want to thank those who support, encourage, and help me grow – my family and friends, my awesome co-workers, and the voters of DeWitt. Thank you!

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

One of the biggest challenges in our community is the affect of Covid-19. Before 2021, global pandemic was a word not a lifestyle; PPE, social distancing and virtual meetings were unheard of or uncommon. We as a community have faced sickness, death, worry and fear. Our jobs, schools, daycare centers, nursing homes, hospitals and workplaces had to adapt to changes. The way we provide service has changed. In the beginning of the pandemic, I set up a home office, worked remotely, prepared procedures for maintaining service during this and any future pandemic. It was challenging and stressful, but it reminded me that we don’t have to limit ourselves to doing the same things, just because that’s how they always have been done.

What are your ideas for addressing these challenges?

I will continue to assess the devices and tools we use to allow for increased services and participation. Our drop box installed last year is still being used daily. We have an increase in online services. We will continue to hold virtual meetings alongside in-person meetings and post them via Facebook. I also believe, now more than ever, compassion and kindness should be practiced. We all have experienced stress, loss and/or hardship. Empathy for our fellow human being goes a long way in our healing.

Comments / 2

Dewitt, NY
Dewitt, NY
